Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Insider Sells 99,150.48 in Stock

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Rating) insider Martin Picard sold 46,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.14, for a total transaction of 99,150.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sonder Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOND opened at 1.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 1.73 and its 200-day moving average price is 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Sonder Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of 0.90 and a twelve month high of 10.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonder

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the second quarter worth about $26,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonder by 382.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 981,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 778,070 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonder by 172.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 917,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 580,813 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonder in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonder by 233.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 489,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 342,828 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Sonder

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Sonder from $8.00 to $3.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and professionals in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 7,600 live units across 38 markets and 10 countries, as well as approximately 10,500 additional contracted units.

