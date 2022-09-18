Sosandar (LON:SOS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.50

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16.50 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 337632 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.21).

Sosandar Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.17. The company has a market capitalization of £36.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

About Sosandar

Sosandar Plc manufactures and distributes clothing products through internet and mail order in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, denim jackets, tops, loungewear and leisurewear, jeans and jeggings, trousers, joggers and leggings, skirts, jumpsuits, jackets and coats, knitwear, blazers and trouser suits, leather, active wear, and nightwear; footwear comprising flats, heels, boots, sandals, flip flops, and slippers; gift cards; and accessories, including bags and belts, jewelry, hats, scarves, shapewear and hosiery, and homeware for women.

