S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 211,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,951 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 51,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,476,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in S&P Global by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 98,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SPGI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $346.07 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $365.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.40. The firm has a market cap of $115.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

