S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,785 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $21,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,312,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,520,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $623,742,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 60.2% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 24.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $346.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $365.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $311.87 and a one year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.