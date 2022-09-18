SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,872 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 61.5% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $64.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.97. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $58.97 and a 52-week high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

