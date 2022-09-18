Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Acquires $861,812.45 in Stock

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Todd J. Stein bought 117,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $861,812.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 732,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,353,186.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Spok Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $7.28 on Friday. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 17.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spok

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.20%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is presently -99.21%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 8,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spok by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Further Reading

