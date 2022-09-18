SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Trading 2.8% Higher

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.98. 57,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,427,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

SSR Mining Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.68. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,179.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 22,268 shares of company stock worth $363,404 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 54.9% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.70% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

