Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Zabrina Jenkins Sells 4,020 Shares

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Starbucks Price Performance
NASDAQ SBUX opened at $91.31 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.71.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 12,015 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 344,977 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
