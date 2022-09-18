STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 227,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,741,296 shares.The stock last traded at $31.93 and had previously closed at $32.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $32.25 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on STORE Capital to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded STORE Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.16.

STORE Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STORE Capital

About STORE Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STOR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after purchasing an additional 191,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after purchasing an additional 309,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,125,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,590,000 after purchasing an additional 362,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

