Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,703 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $18,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in Stryker by 1,212.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stryker from $297.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.29.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $221.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $211.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

