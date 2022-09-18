Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 34,601 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 515,013 shares.The stock last traded at $7.53 and had previously closed at $7.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of Summit Hotel Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $834.89 million, a PE ratio of -26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.62.

Summit Hotel Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Summit Hotel Properties’s payout ratio is -53.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 313.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

(Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.