Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) versus Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Head-To-Head Survey

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) and Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT and Lument Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lument Finance Trust 0 2 3 0 2.60

Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.18%. Lument Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $3.31, indicating a potential upside of 36.32%. Given Summit Industrial Income REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Summit Industrial Income REIT is more favorable than Lument Finance Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

48.4% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Lument Finance Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Lument Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lument Finance Trust $36.19 million 3.51 $10.53 million $0.24 10.13

Lument Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and Lument Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A Lument Finance Trust 25.86% 7.75% 1.08%

Summary

Lument Finance Trust beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

(Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

About Lument Finance Trust

(Get Rating)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc. and changed its name to Lument Finance Trust, Inc. in December 2020. Lument Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.