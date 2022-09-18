Superdry (LON:SDRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $108.00

Superdry plc (LON:SDRY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.30) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.36), with a volume of 346867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.60 ($1.40).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.38) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 359 ($4.34).

Get Superdry alerts:

Superdry Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 307.17. The firm has a market cap of £92.18 million and a P/E ratio of -5.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 147.89.

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.