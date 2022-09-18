SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $355.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $355.00 and last traded at $357.17, with a volume of 2184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $379.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $723.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $412.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 29.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after buying an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after buying an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,431,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,423,000 after buying an additional 66,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Further Reading

