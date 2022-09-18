Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,879,000 after acquiring an additional 235,187 shares during the last quarter. Atlas FRM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas FRM LLC now owns 2,180,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth $69,597,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter worth $12,732,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 424,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after acquiring an additional 187,752 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sylvamo from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Insider Activity

Sylvamo Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SLVM opened at $37.07 on Friday. Sylvamo Co. has a 52-week low of $23.10 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter.

Sylvamo Profile

(Get Rating)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.