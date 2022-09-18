Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $104.92

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $104.92 and last traded at $105.50, with a volume of 1199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $220.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,188 shares of company stock worth $2,148,813. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 182.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 54.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,227,000 after purchasing an additional 33,543 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.