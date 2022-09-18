T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $717,426,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,352,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $504,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,016 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $175.50 billion, a PE ratio of 102.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.91.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total transaction of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

