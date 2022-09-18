Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 109.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 10,566.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -260.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.36.

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.