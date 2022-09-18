Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 364,400 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 364,400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $8,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,515,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 311,866 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,617,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its stake in Vipshop by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 22,150,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after acquiring an additional 13,186,741 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its stake in Vipshop by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 316,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.37. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.80 to $10.90 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vipshop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.48.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

