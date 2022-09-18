Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 15,801 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,801 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in YETI were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in YETI by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 1,217.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in YETI by 180.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of YETI opened at $34.58 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.26.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

