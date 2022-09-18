Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 2,698 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Etsy were worth $6,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities restated a “mkt outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Etsy Trading Down 3.8 %

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock valued at $13,507,640 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETSY opened at $108.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.01 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.