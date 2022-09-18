Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,958 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 61,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 114.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 21.0% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $326.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $330.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.04. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

