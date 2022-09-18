Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $409.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $475.81. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $375.87 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.09 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $448.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $610.30.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

