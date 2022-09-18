Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $5.64 Million Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $5,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE CCI opened at $163.22 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.06.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

