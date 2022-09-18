Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $6,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.9% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $149.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a 200-day moving average of $158.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.50 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.