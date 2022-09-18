Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases New Shares in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,597,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.38.

Shares of SNY opened at $40.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

