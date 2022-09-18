Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Stock Holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $7,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after buying an additional 564,144 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,112,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5,149.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 311,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,124,000 after buying an additional 305,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,762,000 after buying an additional 299,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $59.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.15. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.86 and a 1-year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

