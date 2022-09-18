Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from €4.70 to €4.10. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Telefónica traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 6108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

TEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.18) to €3.50 ($3.57) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Telefónica from €4.80 ($4.90) to €4.68 ($4.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefónica

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,943,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,329,000 after buying an additional 1,689,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 14.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,299,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,436,000 after buying an additional 649,678 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth about $21,435,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 15.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,977,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 652,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Telefónica by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,358,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,102,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Telefónica

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

