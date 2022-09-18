Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.36

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $80.36 and last traded at $80.77, with a volume of 9332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.35.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.21%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 196.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Teradyne by 89.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $3,633,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $1,295,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 92.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 89,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 42,961 shares during the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

