The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:BA opened at $144.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.22. The company has a market cap of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.