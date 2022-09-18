The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,500 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 15th total of 513,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Utility Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GUT. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the second quarter worth $70,000. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust during the first quarter worth $78,000. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 12.0% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 16.4% in the second quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,742 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Stock Performance

GUT opened at $7.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $7.33. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

