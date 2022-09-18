The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 386,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,976 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $19,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,879,000 after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GBX shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $58.00 to $38.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $27.98 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $911.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $793.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.13 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,919,150.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 660,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman William A. Furman sold 59,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $1,919,150.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 660,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,198,733.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza purchased 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $249,947.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at $395,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 242,566 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

