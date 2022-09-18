The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $231,591,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 21,654.4% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Hershey by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,580,000 after buying an additional 644,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Hershey by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after buying an additional 584,624 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total value of $334,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,203.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 218,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.32, for a total transaction of $48,288,040.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328,988 shares in the company, valued at $294,131,624.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $334,000.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,203.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 870,538 shares of company stock worth $191,962,935. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $219.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.93. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $167.80 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.94.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.