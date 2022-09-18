The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,817 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $34.71 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.78 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.