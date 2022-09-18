The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stake Lowered by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTD. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 38,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 928.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 263,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,854,000 after purchasing an additional 237,902 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 243,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,325,000 after purchasing an additional 131,516 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,322,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 3,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $266,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,344,705. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 884.27, a P/E/G ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.94. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $114.09.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). Trade Desk had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $376.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.24.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.