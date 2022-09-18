Thomas Jason Coleman Sells 52,000 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $781,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,563,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Jason Coleman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 45,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $664,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 40,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $591,600.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $1,172,250.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 65,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $989,950.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 35,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $575,750.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

NYSE:LPG opened at $13.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.33. The firm has a market cap of $563.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.06. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Dorian LPG Cuts Dividend

Dorian LPG ( NYSE:LPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.82 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 31.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 199.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 549.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 319,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 269,906 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,210 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 123,923 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dorian LPG by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,283,555 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 40,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

