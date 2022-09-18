Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSCO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $263,044,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,069,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,889,000 after buying an additional 322,567 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $70,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 257.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,810,000 after buying an additional 284,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

TSCO opened at $190.02 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

