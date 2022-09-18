Traders Buy High Volume of Gilat Satellite Networks Put Options (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 23,996 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,868% compared to the typical daily volume of 483 put options.

Gilat Satellite Networks Price Performance

Shares of GILT opened at $5.81 on Friday. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $5.62 and a 12-month high of $9.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.90 million, a P/E ratio of 581.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILT. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $328,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3,538.7% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,356,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,755 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $13,215,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,743,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after purchasing an additional 51,368 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. 29.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel and internationally. It operates through Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects segments. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

