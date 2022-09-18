TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 885.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $685.00 to $705.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $786.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $718.08.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $581.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $612.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $605.29. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The aerospace company reported $4.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $18.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $74.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.72%.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,478 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.14, for a total value of $3,036,710.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,012,680.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 35,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.68, for a total transaction of $23,489,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock worth $32,744,401. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

