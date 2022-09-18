Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $58.68 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.35 and a 12-month high of $91.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $65.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total value of $156,048.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.