Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Stock Price Down 9%

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) traded down 9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.08. 169,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,291,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Trading Down 5.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 16.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $78,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trip.com Group

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.