TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 6.8%

TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) shares were down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 22,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,841,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSP shares. China Renaissance raised shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. China Renaissance upgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $39.10 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

TuSimple Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 million. TuSimple had a negative net margin of 5,193.63% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. On average, analysts predict that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSP. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in TuSimple by 1,183.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in TuSimple by 295.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TuSimple during the second quarter worth $37,000. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TuSimple

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

See Also

