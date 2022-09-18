Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Insider Tony West Sells 4,167 Shares

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tony West also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Tony West sold 87,841 shares of Uber Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $2,745,909.66.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,489,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 57.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,796,816 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $849,070,000 after buying an additional 8,647,468 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,826,227 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $241,965,000 after buying an additional 7,003,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth about $199,606,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

