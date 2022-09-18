Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Position Lowered by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 534,896 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 809,058 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $19,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,015 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,861 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 16,974 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,124 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Uber Technologies stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.83% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.