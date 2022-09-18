UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,064,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,588,948 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $80,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 239.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $4,987,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 720,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 56,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

UBS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 22 to CHF 22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

