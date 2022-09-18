UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stake Boosted by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in UGI were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UGI by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,272,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in UGI by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,901,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $642,915,000 after acquiring an additional 844,167 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in UGI by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,775,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,292,000 after acquiring an additional 826,434 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in UGI by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,179,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,936,000 after acquiring an additional 812,208 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in UGI by 1,907.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,737,000 after acquiring an additional 675,183 shares during the period. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 52-week low of $33.04 and a 52-week high of $47.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

