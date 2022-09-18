Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.19

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.19 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 23591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.
Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.
Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.
