Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.32

Shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 1633 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

Unisys Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $591.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unisys by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud and Infrastructure Solutions (C&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions (ECS) segments. The DWS segment provides solutions that transform digital workplaces securely and create exceptional end-user experiences.

