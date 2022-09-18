United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on UPS. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.82.

UPS stock opened at $176.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

