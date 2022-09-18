Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) by 23.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,983,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,122,070 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Ur-Energy worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URG. CQS US LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 9,756,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 938,856 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ur-Energy by 36.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,642,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,427,000 after buying an additional 2,556,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,332,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,932,000 after buying an additional 249,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ur-Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,163,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 83,314 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Ur-Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,798,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.75% of the company’s stock.

URG opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.97 million, a P/E ratio of -18.28 and a beta of 1.29. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.18.

About Ur-Energy

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ur-Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 48,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

